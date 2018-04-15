Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
REUTERS

Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends an event with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, April 9, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTER/Files
 

LIMA: US Vice President Mike Pence told regional leaders on Saturday that more must be done to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and that Washington would not stand “idly by” as the country crumbles.

In a plenary session at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Pence called for Maduro to allow humanitarian aid to reach Venezuelans facing food and medicine shortages amid a severe economic crisis.

Pence also said Russia was spreading misinformation about US missile attacks in Syria late on Friday.

Comments

More From World:

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

 Updated an hour ago
Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Air China flight diverted after passenger threatens crew with fountain pen

Air China flight diverted after passenger threatens crew with fountain pen

 Updated 5 hours ago
Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

 Updated 8 hours ago
Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

 Updated 11 hours ago
UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

 Updated 12 hours ago
Erdogan, Putin agree to continue efforts for Syria political solution: Turkish presidency

Erdogan, Putin agree to continue efforts for Syria political solution: Turkish presidency

 Updated 16 hours ago
US says air strikes cripple Syria chemical weapons programme

US says air strikes cripple Syria chemical weapons programme

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM