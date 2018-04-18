Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Trump contradicts himself over Comey firing

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

A combination of file photos show US President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, DC, April 9, 2018 and former FBI Director James Comey on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 8, 2017 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not fire James Comey “because of the phony Russia investigation,” contradicting his 2017 statement that he ousted the FBI director last year over the probe.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017, as the law enforcement agency investigated alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between Moscow and Trump’s campaign. The firing prompted the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the inquiry and look at possible obstruction of justice.

Trump, who has denied collusion with Moscow, on Wednesday posted a tweet referring to “Slippery James Comey” and said he “was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation.” Trump did not elaborate.

Two days after dismissing Comey, Trump had explained why he did it in a televised interview with NBC News.

“In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story,” he said. “It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.”

The president’s latest comments come as Comey embarks on a massive media tour to promote his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” The book chronicles Comey’s brief service under Trump, who he has said is “morally unfit” to be president.

Russia has also denied interfering in the 2016 election.

Comments

More From World:

Prime minister May loses Brexit legislation vote in upper parliamentary House

Prime minister May loses Brexit legislation vote in upper parliamentary House

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Erdogan calls Turkey snap polls for June 24

Erdogan calls Turkey snap polls for June 24

 Updated 3 hours ago
Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

 Updated 5 hours ago
WWII bomb to force mass evacuation in central Berlin Friday

WWII bomb to force mass evacuation in central Berlin Friday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Baboons escape Texas biomedical research facility

Baboons escape Texas biomedical research facility

 Updated 6 hours ago
Muslims flee village at centre of India's rape crisis

Muslims flee village at centre of India's rape crisis

 Updated 7 hours ago
BJP minister mocked for saying ancient Indians invented internet

BJP minister mocked for saying ancient Indians invented internet

 Updated 7 hours ago
Men accused of raping 14-year-old in Delhi arrested

Men accused of raping 14-year-old in Delhi arrested

 Updated 8 hours ago
Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram

Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM