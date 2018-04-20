Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Men arrested at Starbucks hope scandal sparks change

By
REUTERS

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson. Photo: ABC’s 'Good Morning America'.

A week after their arrests at a Starbucks Corp cafe in Philadelphia sparked protests and calls for boycotts of the coffee chain, the two black men involved broke their silence and said they wanted the incident to change U.S. racial attitudes.

The men, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, sat down with ABC’s “Good Morning America” as scrutiny of the popular chain and US police tactics widen.

The arrests have been a “stepping stone to really stand up and show your greatness and that you are not judged by the color of your skin,” Nelson said.

A video of the incident, filmed by an onlooker, has been viewed almost 11 million times. Their arrests sparked protests and a decision by Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores on May 29 for employee racial-tolerance training.

The incident put Starbucks, which prides itself on diversity and inclusiveness, at the center of a social media storm after the cafe manager called police on Nelson and Robinson, who had not made a purchase and were waiting to meet a friend.

Starbucks to close 8,000 US stores for one afternoon for racial-bias training

The chain is accused of racial profiling after two African Americans were arrested on staff complaints to police in Philadelphia last week

The manager, who is no longer with the company, called police within two minutes of the pair’s arrival, according to the men’s account of the incident. They were released without charges.

“It didn’t really hit me what was going on, that this was real, until I’m being double-locked with my hands behind my back,” Robinson said.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross, who came under sharp criticism for the incident and his defense of the officers, apologized to Robinson and Nelson and said he had made the situation worse.

Ross told a news conference he had been unaware that Starbucks’ policy was to allow people to remain in its cafes without making a purchase. Police will draft a policy to deal with similar situations, he said.

The men’s attorney, Stewart Cohen, said they are in mediation with Starbucks.

The arrests in Philadelphia have also prompted comments from relatives of a man in Milwaukee who was shot to death four years ago after employees at a Starbucks twice called police to report a man sleeping in a nearby park. While Starbucks referred to the calls as wellness checks, an officer shot the man, who was black, to death.

Then-Chief Executive Howard Schultz met with the man’s family in 2015 and apologized in a private meeting, said Nate Hamilton, the brother of victim Dontre Hamilton, who spoke to media this week after the Philadelphia arrests.

“I’m happy it didn’t turn out the same way,” Hamilton told Reuters. “Starbucks, they talk a good game,” he said of Schultz’s plans. “Is it going to be put into action?”

Comments

More From World:

US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Queen puts forward son as next head of Commonwealth

Queen puts forward son as next head of Commonwealth

 Updated 36 minutes ago
IMF's Lagarde urges India to focus on women in wake of child rapes

IMF's Lagarde urges India to focus on women in wake of child rapes

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

 Updated 2 hours ago
Implementation of UN's energy goal important: Lodhi

Implementation of UN's energy goal important: Lodhi

Updated 2 hours ago
Four Saudi officers killed in Asir gun attack

Four Saudi officers killed in Asir gun attack

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistani-origin Sadiq Khan, Kumail Nanjiani make it to Time's most influential people list

Pakistani-origin Sadiq Khan, Kumail Nanjiani make it to Time's most influential people list

 Updated 12 hours ago
Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility in occupied Kashmir

Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistan, Poland sign defence cooperation agreement

Pakistan, Poland sign defence cooperation agreement

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM