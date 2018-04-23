After PM directives, SSGC resumes gas supply to K-Electric

KARACHI: After Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's directives to resolve the city's load-shedding woes, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has increased gas supply to K-Electric.

SSGC has started supplying 130 mmcfd of gas to K-Electric from today, a K-Electric spokesperson confirmed on Monday. The power utility company was earlier being supplied with 90 mmcfd of gas.

The load-shedding would be reduced from today due to the increased supply. Industrial zones would be exempted from power outages starting today, the spokesperson said.

SSGC will also supply 60 mmcfd of LNG to K-Electric, according to sources.

The latest development follows a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy chaired by PM Abbasi today to resolve the ongoing power crisis in Karachi.



Addressing the media after the meeting, the prime minister had said K-Electric and SSGC have been given 15 days to resolve the issue and restore the supply of electricity to the residents.

He had also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the required supply of gas to K-Electric.

"Karachi will have electricity and water," he had assured.

According to sources, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail will oversee the payment of outstanding dues by K-Electric to SSGC. How much K-Electric has to pay to SSGC would be ascertained in the next 15 days.

The meeting, held at Governor House, included Power Minister Awais Leghari, Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail, State Power Minister Abid Sher Ali and representatives of KE, the metropolis' main power supplier, and SSGC, among other officials. Photo: Twitter/PML-N

Since the last few weeks, Karachi has been facing severe load-shedding after K-Electric said SSGC had curbed supply and it was thus unable to produce the required amount of power. The gas company, on the other hand, claimed K-Electric owes it millions in dues.



The residents bore the brunt of the tug-of-war as prolonged power cuts continued to plague Karachi, with previously exempted areas subjected to six hours of load-shedding every day.

The areas most affected by the ongoing power crisis include blocks 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14 of Federal B Area, C-1, C and No. 10 localities of Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Korangi, Safoora Goth, Scheme 33, Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Model Colony, New Karachi and North Karachi.

Owing to the power cuts, the work in government and private offices has also been affected. In the courts, officials were seen using torches of their mobile phones to write in the dark whereas suspects brought for hearings seemed to be in a miserable state due to the heat.

On Thursday, officials of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) briefed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat and held K-Electric responsible for the power cuts in Karachi.

After arriving in Karachi, where he was received by the chief minister, PM Abbasi headed to attend a seminar on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor where he was the chief guest.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Karachi on Sunday, also attended the seminar as did Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.