Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP orders 56 public companies’ heads to draw salaries as per their pay scale

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the heads of 56 public companies, which are being investigated over a corruption probe, to draw salaries as per their pay scale. Photo: file

LAHORE: The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the heads of 56 public companies, which are being investigated over a corruption probe, to draw salaries as per their pay scale.

A two-member bench of the apex court’s Lahore Registry, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed suo motu hearing of alleged corruption in 56 public sector companies of Punjab.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the heads of the companies must draw salaries as per their respective civil servant roles, adding that the heads should return the amount which was more than their original pay scandal.

“The companies were made to award relatives,” observed the CJP. “Billions of rupees were spent but there is not a single drop of water available for people. We won’t allow any person to use tax money.”

This judiciary won't allow nepotism, corruption: CJP

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is hearing various public welfare cases at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry

Appearing before the court National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director-General Saleem Shahzad informed the court that the Punjab government didn’t cooperate with the bureau over records of companies, adding that 17 companies of the 56 have yet to submit their records.

Responding to this, the CJP remarked: “Worry not, all the records will be provided to NAB. Let’s see how these companies don’t submit their records to the accountability bureau,”

The court then ordered the 17 companies to submit their record to the accountability bureau within three days.

While referring to the chief secretary, Chief Justice Nisar said: “Chief secretary sahab, if you were a head of a company your income would be in millions too.”

The cheif justice also summoned a report over development in case within one week. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI releases three songs ahead of rally in Lahore

PTI releases three songs ahead of rally in Lahore

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Supreme Court stops Shehbaz’s former secretary from travelling abroad

Supreme Court stops Shehbaz’s former secretary from travelling abroad

Updated 34 minutes ago
Imran says he is principled yet benefitted during Senate election: Shehbaz

Imran says he is principled yet benefitted during Senate election: Shehbaz

 Updated 57 minutes ago
CJP orders arrest of two quack doctors who operated on woman

CJP orders arrest of two quack doctors who operated on woman

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz speaks as if didn’t even hold councillor’s office: Mustafa Kamal

Nawaz speaks as if didn’t even hold councillor’s office: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated an hour ago
Imran speaks of change yet takes orders from ‘top’: Nawaz

Imran speaks of change yet takes orders from ‘top’: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N presented people-friendly budget: PM Abbasi

PML-N presented people-friendly budget: PM Abbasi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Man, nephew shot dead in Quetta

Man, nephew shot dead in Quetta

Updated 5 hours ago
SC gives oil tanker owners 15 days to move out of Karachi

SC gives oil tanker owners 15 days to move out of Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM