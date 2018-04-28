Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Apr 28 2018
By
AFP

Xi, Modi agree to reduce border tensions

By
AFP

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended informal meetings in China Saturday with a promise to reduce border tensions after a high-altitude standoff in the Himalayas last year.

The leaders have spent two days in the central Chinese city of Wuhan for discussions on how to mend ties strained when troops from both sides came eyeball-to-eyeball in the disputed Doklam area.

The leaders "underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region," Indian´s foreign ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

"They issued strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communication in order to build trust and mutual understanding and enhance predictability and effectiveness in the management of border affairs," it said, adding the two sides will "earnestly implement various confidence building measures."

New Delhi has also raised concerns about Beijing´s Belt and Road initiative, a global trade infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue was not, however, mentioned in the Indian statement.

Instead, it emphasised that the two leaders had agreed to cooperate on a wide range of issues from economic development to counter-terrorism.

The leaders were scheduled to spend the morning strolling and boating around Wuhan´s East Lake, before taking lunch.

They "exchanged views on bilateral relations, and international and regional issues of common concern Saturday morning in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere," China´s state news service Xinhua said.

Friday´s meeting included a museum tour, a meeting and dinner.

Modi to take boat ride with Xi on final day of China trip

Modi is on an ice-breaking trip to China after an intense border dispute last year marred relations

Both nations have previously said they are committed to solving long-standing border disagreements through dialogue, but progress has been glacial.

India and China went to war in 1962 over Arunachal Pradesh, with Chinese troops temporarily capturing part of the Himalayan territory.

The dispute remains unresolved: India considers Arunachal Pradesh one of its northeastern states, while China stakes claim to about 90,000 square kilometres of the area.

In February, Beijing lodged an angry protest with New Delhi over a trip by Modi to the state.

Last year, Indian and Chinese troops faced off on the Doklam plateau, an area high in the Himalayas claimed both by China and by India´s ally Bhutan.

The dispute began in June when Chinese troops started building a road on the plateau and India deployed troops to stop the project.

A crisis was averted in August when the two nuclear-armed nations pulled back. He said besides relief to different segments of the society, tax burden has been halved by bringing the maximum tax from 35 per cent to just 15 per cent.

Comments

More From World:

‘Don´t rush us!’ Sumo ducks decision on men-only rule

‘Don´t rush us!’ Sumo ducks decision on men-only rule

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bill Gates to donate $12 million to fund research for universal flu vaccine

Bill Gates to donate $12 million to fund research for universal flu vaccine

 Updated 4 hours ago
Modi to take boat ride with Xi on final day of China trip

Modi to take boat ride with Xi on final day of China trip

 Updated 7 hours ago
India grants land ownership rights to refugees who fled Pakistan 70 years ago

India grants land ownership rights to refugees who fled Pakistan 70 years ago

 Updated 8 hours ago
Next 18 royals in line for the British throne

Next 18 royals in line for the British throne

 Updated 8 hours ago
Knife attacker kills nine children in China

Knife attacker kills nine children in China

 Updated 9 hours ago
NATO says fully supports Afghan-led, -owned peace talks with Taliban

NATO says fully supports Afghan-led, -owned peace talks with Taliban

 Updated 11 hours ago
T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms: sources

T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two hurt in hit-and-run outside Birmingham mosque

Two hurt in hit-and-run outside Birmingham mosque

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM