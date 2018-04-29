Green Day fans want 'American Idiot' back as number one for Trump's London visit

Photo: Facebook

With the confirmation of US President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom, fans of punk rock group Green Day have launched a campaign to get the band's album "American Idiot" back to number one on the UK charts.

Trump's visit will take place July 13. As a result, fans have started a Facebook group encouraging everyone to purchase a download of the album between July 6 and 12 to run the album to the number one spot on the UK charts for his arrival. The aim is to send a message to the American leader.

The "Get 'American Idiot' to No.1 for Trump's State Visit" Facebook page has nearly 12,500 followers, with their "About" section spelling out the goal of the campaign.

"Simple. When President Trump arrives on UK soil for his visit on Friday 13th July 2018, American Idiot will be the official number one single. Are you in?"



Photo: Facebook page

The US president is set to make a "working visit" to Britain shortly after the Nato summit in Brussels.

Green Day themselves have been vocal about their opposition of Trump’s campaign and agenda. They have called for his impeachment and have started anti-Trump chants during their gigs.

The band famously took aim at Trump and the state of politics in the country while performing live at the American Music Awards in 2016, breaking into a repeated chant of “No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA” during their performance.

Frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, had previously posted his support for the campaign on Instagram however, he has since removed his post.

Trump was previously set to visit the UK to open the new US Embassy in London in February, but cancelled after he claimed he was not a “big fan” of the decision to move its location.

Protestors had started a protest in Westminster urging the government to withdraw the offer ever since the visit was announced because they oppose Trump's election and his policies.