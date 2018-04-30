Anil Kapoor opens up about Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Sonam and Anil Kapoor. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has opened up about his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s wedding rumoured to be next month.

Speaking to the media at the 19th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) voting weekend on Sunday, Anil said, "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time."

Reports have been doing rounds since March claiming that Sonam will tie the knot to beau Anand Ahuja in the first week of May.

The rumours were further fuelled by photographs which recently went viral of wedding decorations and lighting at the Kapoor residence.

Sonam too has avoided addressing the rumours directly and a few days earlier said that she will talk about her wedding "all in good time."

At the event, Anil also spoke about his upcoming film, Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

"Salman is producing Race 3 with Ramesh Taurani. So, both are experienced producers. Salman has done things whole-heartedly. When you will watch, you will realise it. We have made a very entertaining film,” he said.

On reuniting with Salman after 13 years, Anil said being on set with him never feels like work.

"I have done many films with Salman saab. And people like those films. When I am working with Salman saab, it doesn't feel like I am working. He works as well as has fun. So, it's very entertaining working with him."

Race 3 which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol is set to release this Eid.