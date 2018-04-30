Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
AFP

Putin, Macron in favour of keeping Iran nuclear accord: Kremlin

By
AFP

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the "strict observance" of the Iran nuclear accord, with US President Donald Trump still deciding whether to scrap the agreement. Photo: AFP file
 

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the "strict observance" of the Iran nuclear accord, with US President Donald Trump still deciding whether to scrap the agreement.

"The Presidents of Russia and France spoke in favour of keeping the Plan and its strict observance," the Kremlin said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The statement was released after Macron called Putin to inform him of his talks with Trump in the United States.

Comments

More From World:

Israel presents Iran nuclear files, putting pressure on US to scrap deal

Israel presents Iran nuclear files, putting pressure on US to scrap deal

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Pakistani bus driver’s son rises to second most powerful position in Britain

Pakistani bus driver’s son rises to second most powerful position in Britain

 Updated 2 hours ago
Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian troops martyr three including teenager in IoK: KMS

Indian troops martyr three including teenager in IoK: KMS

 Updated 3 hours ago
BBC reporter killed in eastern Afghanistan: broadcaster

BBC reporter killed in eastern Afghanistan: broadcaster

 Updated 7 hours ago
UN Security Council to press for Rohingya solution

UN Security Council to press for Rohingya solution

 Updated 8 hours ago
Beneath a baobab, Prince Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana

Beneath a baobab, Prince Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana

 Updated 8 hours ago
Italian climber dies on Nepal peak

Italian climber dies on Nepal peak

 Updated 8 hours ago
Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea´s Moon

Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea´s Moon

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM