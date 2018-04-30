Putin, Macron in favour of keeping Iran nuclear accord: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the "strict observance" of the Iran nuclear accord, with US President Donald Trump still deciding whether to scrap the agreement. Photo: AFP file

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the "strict observance" of the Iran nuclear accord, with US President Donald Trump still deciding whether to scrap the agreement.



"The Presidents of Russia and France spoke in favour of keeping the Plan and its strict observance," the Kremlin said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The statement was released after Macron called Putin to inform him of his talks with Trump in the United States.