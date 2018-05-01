Hafeez clears bowling test, allowed to bowl in international cricket

Mohammad Hafeez. Photo: File

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, Mohammad Hafeez's bowling action has been found to be legal, and the off-spinner can now resume bowling in international cricket.



On April 17, Hafeez underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action at the Loughborough University where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

The match officials are still at liberty to report Hafeez in the future if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the reassessment, the ICC said in the press release. To assist the match officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler’s remodeled legal bowling action.

Reacting to the news, Hafeez tweeted he was happy to be allowed to bowl again and made a special mention of the NCA staff, thanking them for remedying his action.

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after being reported in November 2014 during a Test series. Following remedial work on his bowling action, he was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in April 2015.

The off-spinner was then suspended from bowling in July 2015 for 12 months following a second suspension within 24 months. He was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in November 2016.

Hafeez was reported for the third time during the Abu Dhabi ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2017, and was subsequently suspended in November 2017 after an independent assessment revealed he had employed an illegal bowling action.