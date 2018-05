A free medical camp organised by the Pakistan Army in Aka Khel area of Tehsil Bara. Photo: ISPR file 1

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army set up a blood camp in Larkana, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.



Pakistan Army, Rangers, and police personnel donated blood to the camp — set up for thalassaemia patients.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Head Quarter 16-Division Pano Aqil Cantonment Major General Zafarullah Khan visited the camp and thanked the blood donors.