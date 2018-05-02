Five killed in US military plane crash in state of Georgia

Wednesday May 02, 2018
WASHINGTON: A military cargo plane crashed in the southern US state of Georgia on Wednesday, killing all five people aboard, an official said.
"There were five fatalities," a spokeswoman from the Georgia National Guard told AFP.
The aircraft was a C-130, which belonged to the Puerto Rico National Guard.
The emergency management agency for Chatham County, which comprises the city of Savannah, tweeted that a plane had crashed at a highway intersection.
According to the Savannah Morning News, the plane crashed near the airport around 11:30 am (1530 GMT).
Photographs on Twitter showed the wreckage of a plane engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke.
