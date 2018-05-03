Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Web Desk

NAB seeks details of vehicles registered under Musharraf, family's names

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 03, 2018

Pervez Musharraf. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to hand over details of vehicles registered in his and his family’s names.

According to Geo News, NAB has written a letter to the excise department as part of its probe into Musharraf's assets, which are disproportionate to his declared sources of income. 

The NAB letter has asked for details of vehicles owned by Musharraf’s wife, mother, daughter and son-in-law.

According to the excise department, Musharraf’s wife, Sehba, is the owner of a land cruiser.

According to the excise department, Sehba is the only one from Musharraf's family with a registered vehicle in Lahore.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

Updated 2 minutes ago
MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

 Updated 6 minutes ago
PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Updated 45 minutes ago
South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

Updated an hour ago
Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

 Updated 2 hours ago
Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

 Updated 2 hours ago
12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM