NAB seeks details of vehicles registered under Musharraf, family's names

Pervez Musharraf. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to hand over details of vehicles registered in his and his family’s names.

According to Geo News, NAB has written a letter to the excise department as part of its probe into Musharraf's assets, which are disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

The NAB letter has asked for details of vehicles owned by Musharraf’s wife, mother, daughter and son-in-law.



According to the excise department, Musharraf’s wife, Sehba, is the owner of a land cruiser.

According to the excise department, Sehba is the only one from Musharraf's family with a registered vehicle in Lahore.