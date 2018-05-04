Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC forms bench to hear Khawaja Asif's disqualification appeal on Monday

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 04, 2018

Khawaja Asif. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif's petition challenging his disqualification by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) next week.

The apex court formed a three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial today to hear the plea on May 7 at 1:30pm.

Justices Faisal Arab and Sajjad Ali Shah are the other members of the bench. 

Asif had challenged his disqualification verdict in the Supreme Court on earlier this week. Earlier reports had stated that Asif's appeal will be heard today.

Asif has stated in his review petition that he unintentionally failed to disclose his foreign work permit in his nomination papers — the basis for the IHC decision against him.

He has pleaded the court to declare the IHC judgment null and void.

On April 27, Asif was disqualified by the IHC under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution for failing to disclose his employment in a UAE company and the monthly salary he was receiving.

Khawaja Asif to challenge disqualification verdict in SC

Asif claims the Iqama was declared to the Election Commission of Pakistan

The court announced its verdict on a petition stating that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah had announced the verdict and ruled that Asif is not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per the Constitution.

The three bench members unanimously ruled that Asif was not qualified to contest the 2013 general election from NA-110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with Section 99(1)(f) of the Representation of People Act 1976.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Updated 31 minutes ago
Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

 Updated 60 minutes ago
In the line of fire

In the line of fire

Updated 2 hours ago
International Firefighters Day

International Firefighters Day

Updated 2 hours ago
Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

Updated 2 hours ago
Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM