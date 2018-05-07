14-year-old subjected to gang rape in Raiwind

LAHORE: A minor girl was allegedly subjected to gang rape in Raiwind, police said Sunday night after registering a first information report (FIR) over the horrific incident.



One suspect was also arrested after the case was filed, police added.



According to the FIR, registered at the Raiwind police station, a boy named Khalid under false pretence took the girl to a house nearby, where his accomplices were already present, all of whom then subjected her to gang rape.

Authorities said the rape survivor, who had requested the FIR be filed, was transferred to the hospital for a medical check-up, following which the "facts will be revealed".