CJP orders government to submit monthly certificates on timely staff salaries

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar directed on Monday the relevant government departments to submit on the fifth of every month a certificate stating that all employees have been paid their salaries.

The orders came as the chief justice was hearing a case related to the non-payment of salaries of Capital Development Authority (CDA) employees.

As the hearing went under way, the chief justice observed that the civic agency’s staff has not been paid its dues yet.

However, CDA Chairman Usman Bajwa informed the court that the daily wage employees were paid their salaries by May 4, adding that the payments are made after an audit is completed.

Chief Justice Nisar then ordered the CDA chief to submit a certificate in this regard.

Moreover, officials of the Finance Ministry informed the court that they submitted a certificate with regards to payment of salaries on Friday.

The chief justice remarked that the prime minister should submit certificates to the court stating that all government employees are paid their dues on time.

At the last hearing of the case on Friday, Chief Justice Nisar had vowed that from now on his salary should come after the payment of monthly dues to all government employees.

Heading a two-member bench hearing a case related to non-payment of salaries to government employees, the chief justice had lamented that people are not paid even until the 24th of the month.

Chief Justice Nisar had stated that he will take his salary once a certificate is submitted in court that all government employees have been paid.