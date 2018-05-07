Can't connect right now! retry
CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

Monday May 07, 2018


ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said the country's chief justice was performing the duties of the government. 

Imran, while addressing a press conference in the federal capital, requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to constitute a committee to assess the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

"The chief justice took notice of our hospitals and we welcome him," the politician said. "But I would also request Justice Nisar to order the formation of an impartial committee of experts to probe into the [KP] government's performance."    

Imran stressed he wanted the people to know the measures that the KP government had taken to improve the lives of people.  

Imran presents PTI's 11-point agenda

'Agenda will help bring one system of justice, reduce poverty, and elevate living standards of poor'

"In the past forty years, no one has brought any reforms to the hospital in KP," he said, adding that his government had achieved results that the past governments had failed to accomplish. 

"Only our government brought health reforms in the country in the history of Pakistan," declared the PTI chief.  

Imran vowed to change the country's health system. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had earlier presented an 11-point agenda to turn the country into ‘Naya Pakistan’, citing health, education,  elimination of corruption, and self-reliance as top priorities.

