Wednesday May 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Houthis in Yemen fire missiles at Saudi capital

By
REUTERS

Wednesday May 09, 2018

A ballistic missile is seen after it was fired toward the Saudi capital of Riyadh from an undisclosed location in Yemen, in this handout photo released December 19, 2017 by the Houthi movement's War Media. Houthi War Media/Reuters
 

RIYADH/DUBAI: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at the Saudi capital on Wednesday--an attack Saudi authorities said they intercepted in the skies over the city.

The assault comes a day after Saudi Arabia’s top ally the United States pulled out of an international deal with Iran over its disputed nuclear program and could signal an uptick in tensions between regional rivals Riyadh and Tehran.

The Houthis said the missiles were launched at economic targets in Riyadh, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported. At least four blasts were heard in the city center, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Houthis have fired a series of missiles into neighbouring Saudi Arabia in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict in Yemen widely seen as a proxy battle between the Saudis and Iran.

A spokesman for the Houthi-aligned military Colonel Aziz Rashed told al-Masirah TV channel that the attack on the capital and another area marked “a new phase” and was revenge for Saudi air strikes on Yemen.

“There will be more salvos until this enemy is deterred, understands the meaning of the Yemeni threat and ceases its crimes,” Rashed said.

He did not mention US President Donald Trump’s decision, hours earlier, to pull out of the international nuclear accord with Iran. But there have been fears the US pull-out could exacerbate the conflict in Yemen and other regional flashpoints.

"Hostile action"

Saudi Arabia and other US allies queued up on Wednesday to praise Trump’s decision, as did Yemen’s government, which has been forced into exile by Houthi advances in their country.

The Yemeni government said the US withdrawal as a necessary step to stop Iran’s “destabilising and dangerous” behavior. “The Iranian regime has exploited the benefits of the nuclear agreement to export violence and terrorism to its neighbors,” it said in a statement.

Saudi state media said separately that air defence forces had intercepted a missile launched at the southern city of Jizan, in an attack also claimed by the Houthis.

“This hostile action by the Houthi militia backed by Iran proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime,” coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki was quoted as saying by state news agency SPA.

Iran, he added, aimed “to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia as well as regional and international security”.

Top diplomat says EU committed to Iran deal

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 to try and push back the Houthis after they ousted the internationally recognised government.

Iran and the Houthis have regularly dismissed Saudi accusations that Tehran is arming the group.

