Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Ten dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Thursday May 10, 2018

At least eight people were killed in a traffic accident in Abbottabad on Thursday, May 10, 2018, said local police.
1

ABBOTTABAD: At least ten people were killed and eight others injured after a passenger van was crushed by a truck in Abbottabad on Thursday, said DPO Ashfaq Ahmed. 

The van, en route to Islamabad from Mansehra, was crushed by a truck transporting wheat, as it tried to overtake the latter from the wrong side near Sabzi Mandi. 

A truck crushed a van after the latter tried to overtake it from the wrong side here on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Photo: Geo News
A truck crushed a van after the latter tried to overtake it from the wrong side here on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Photo: Geo News
Police officials pictured at the site of the accident in Abbottabad. Photo: Geo News
Police officials pictured at the site of the accident in Abbottabad. Photo: Geo News
Police officials pictured beside the crushed passenger van at the site of the accident in Abbottabad. Photo: Geo News
Police officials pictured beside the crushed passenger van at the site of the accident in Abbottabad. Photo: Geo News
Police officials pictured at the site of the accident in Abbottabad. Photo: Geo News
Police officials pictured at the site of the accident in Abbottabad. Photo: Geo News
Police officials inspect the ill-fated passenger van at the site of the accident. Photo: Geo News
Police officials inspect the ill-fated passenger van at the site of the accident. Photo: Geo News

The injured passengers were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex. 

Rescue services arrived at the site of the incident soon after the accident was reported. 

Earlier this week on May 7, three persons, including a man and his wife, were killed when a car fell into a ravine near Ghea area on the Abbottabad-Nathiagali Road.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

US diplomat Col Joseph doesn’t have absolute immunity: IHC

US diplomat Col Joseph doesn’t have absolute immunity: IHC

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: LHC indicts all six accused

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: LHC indicts all six accused

Updated 2 hours ago
First Tour de Khunjrab to begin today from Gilgit

First Tour de Khunjrab to begin today from Gilgit

Updated 3 hours ago
PM Office denies receiving any summons from Supreme Court

PM Office denies receiving any summons from Supreme Court

Updated 3 hours ago
Policeman martyred, 13 others injured in Bannu blast

Policeman martyred, 13 others injured in Bannu blast

 Updated 3 hours ago
Toxic water fears in Pakistan region infamous for deformities

Toxic water fears in Pakistan region infamous for deformities

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz vows not to step back from NAB chairman issue

Nawaz vows not to step back from NAB chairman issue

Updated 15 minutes ago
Killing of Hazaras in Quetta akin to genocide: CJP

Killing of Hazaras in Quetta akin to genocide: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Police arrest husband, others for Karachi music teacher's murder

Police arrest husband, others for Karachi music teacher's murder

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM