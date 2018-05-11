First come to work then make demands, CJP admonishes young doctors in Quetta

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar chastised the protesting young doctors of the province on Friday, advising them to first come to their workplace, do their job and then make demands.

While hearing a case related to the condition of government hospitals in Balochistan, provincial chief secretary Aurangzeb Haq informed the two-member bench that they are working on improvement of the health sector, explaining that the government has released Rs1 billion.

"The young doctors indulge in politics. They don’t work, don’t serve," he added.

"Those who are doing politics should be fired," the chief justice remarked, adding that they will not be strongarmed.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that it is only in Pakistan that doctors go on strikes and stop their work.

Young Doctors Association President Dr Yasir Khosti said their issues have not been resolved. He informed the bench that Rs24,000 is paid to them as a monthly stipend while in the other provinces the amount is Rs60,000.

At this, Chief Justice Nisar observed that the stipend reflects the condition of the province.

The chief secretary added that the stipend is being increased by Rs4,000.

Appearing before the bench, Health Secretary Saleh Nasir said that 571 hirings of doctors have been approved. Nasir added that all the demands of young doctors cannot be fulfilled.

During the hearing, a representative of the paramedical staff federation said they do not have a structure, adding that health professional and risk allowance is also not given to them. Similarly, the pharmacist association president said pharmacists are not being given timescale and other incentives.

