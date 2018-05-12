Karachi gears up for PPP, PTI power shows

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to hold their rallies in the metropolis today (Saturday).



The PPP will stage a rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah while PTI will hold its power show near Aladdin Park in Karachi.

Further, Awami National Party (ANP) will also hold a rally in Karachi today. The party is scheduled to hold a rally at Bacha Khan Chowk in Banaras.

An ANP spokesperson said they will hold a Quran Khwani for May 12 martyrs ahead of their rally.

Security has been tightened in the metropolis ahead of the rallies. "Around 12,000 policemen have been deployed in the city," a Sindh Police spokesperson said.

"Four thousand policemen will be on duty at PPP and PTI's rally grounds," he added. The Sindh Police spokesperson further said that 125 policemen will be deployed at ANP's rally.

Preparations underway for rallies

Preparations are underway for rallies of both the parties.



The stage is being set and around 40,000 chairs are being placed at Bagh-e-Jinnah for PPP's rally. Further, excited workers started gathering at the venue last night.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited Bagh-e-Jinnah last night to oversee preparations ahead of the rally.

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesperson said that preparations for the party's rally have been completed.

"Separate enclosures and entrances have been made for women and families," the spokesperson said.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to address his rally at 4:00pm around the same time as PTI chairman Imran Khan will spearhead his party gathering.

The two parties were earlier at loggerheads regarding the venue of their rallies. Workers of PPP and PTI came face to face at the Hakeem Saeed Ground late Monday as both parties wanted to hold their rallies there on May 12. The war of words quickly escalated to violence, with several workers injured in the clashes that ensued.

However, the tussle came to an end after the PPP chairman invited Imran to hold his rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi. The PTI, however, decided to change the venue of their rally to near Aladdin Park.



