Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Karachi gears up for PPP, PTI power shows

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to hold their rallies in the metropolis today (Saturday).

The PPP will stage a rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah while PTI will hold its power show near Aladdin Park in Karachi.

Further, Awami National Party (ANP) will also hold a rally in Karachi today. The party is scheduled to hold a rally at Bacha Khan Chowk in Banaras.

An ANP spokesperson said they will hold a Quran Khwani for May 12 martyrs ahead of their rally. 

Security has been tightened in the metropolis ahead of the rallies. "Around 12,000 policemen have been deployed in the city," a Sindh Police spokesperson said.

Who will win Karachi?

After the PPP Liaquatabad rally, is it a serious contender in Karachi?

"Four thousand policemen will be on duty at PPP and PTI's rally grounds," he added. The Sindh Police spokesperson further said that 125 policemen will be deployed at ANP's rally. 

Preparations underway for rallies

Preparations are underway for rallies of both the parties. 

The stage is being set and around 40,000 chairs are being placed at Bagh-e-Jinnah for PPP's rally. Further, excited workers started gathering at the venue last night.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited Bagh-e-Jinnah last night to oversee preparations ahead of the rally.

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesperson said that preparations for the party's rally have been completed.

"Separate enclosures and entrances have been made for women and families," the spokesperson said. 

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to address his rally at 4:00pm around the same time as PTI chairman Imran Khan will spearhead his party gathering. 

The two parties were earlier at loggerheads regarding the venue of their rallies. Workers of PPP and PTI came face to face at the Hakeem Saeed Ground late Monday as both parties wanted to hold their rallies there on May 12. The war of words quickly escalated to violence, with several workers injured in the clashes that ensued.

PPP, PTI change venue for May 12 rally after row over Hakim Saeed Ground

PTI announces to hold rally near Aladdin Park in Karachi on May 12; PPP decides on Bagh-e-Jinnah

However, the tussle came to an end after the PPP chairman invited Imran to hold his rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi. The PTI, however, decided to change the venue of their rally to near Aladdin Park.


Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

Updated 26 minutes ago
Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Updated 3 hours ago
Who will win Karachi?

Who will win Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM