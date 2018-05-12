Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday May 12 2018
By
REUTERS

UN nuclear watchdog's inspections chief quits suddenly

By
REUTERS

Saturday May 12, 2018

Image courtesy: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

VIENNA: The chief of inspections at the UN nuclear watchdog has resigned suddenly, the agency said on Friday without giving a reason.

The departure of Tero Varjoranta comes at a sensitive time, three days after the United States announced it was quitting world powers’ nuclear accord with Iran, raising questions as to whether Tehran will continue to comply with it.

Varjoranta, a Finn, had been a deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and head of its Department of Safeguards, which verifies countries’ compliance with the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, since October 2013. He will be replaced in an acting capacity by the head of the department’s Iran team, the Vienna-based IAEA said.

“Mr Tero Varjoranta has resigned effective 11 May 2018,” an IAEA spokesman said. “The director general has appointed Mr Massimo Aparo, acting director, Office for Verification in Iran, as acting deputy director general and head of the Department of Safeguards, effective immediately.”

The accord signed by Iran and major powers in 2015 imposed strict limits on Iran’s atomic activities to help ensure they are not put to developing nuclear bombs in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

The IAEA is policing those restrictions and said on Wednesday, the day after Trump’s announcement, that Iran was still implementing its commitments under the deal.

The UN watchdog has also repeatedly defended the landmark agreement, saying it is a gain for nuclear verification.

“The agency’s safeguards activities will continue to be carried out in a highly professional manner,” the spokesman said.

Asked why Varjoranta had resigned, he said: “The agency cannot comment on personnel matters, which are confidential.” IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano plans to appoint a permanent replacement as soon as possible, he added.

Comments

More From World:

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak slapped with travel ban

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak slapped with travel ban

Updated 2 hours ago
Clash between Myanmar army, rebels leaves at least 19 dead

Clash between Myanmar army, rebels leaves at least 19 dead

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iraq holds first nationwide election since Daesh defeat

Iraq holds first nationwide election since Daesh defeat

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump to address Jerusalem embassy opening by video: official

Trump to address Jerusalem embassy opening by video: official

 Updated 9 hours ago
McCain's daughter slams White House aide's 'he's dying' comments

McCain's daughter slams White House aide's 'he's dying' comments

 Updated 13 hours ago
NRA sues New York governor, regulator for 'blacklisting campaign'

NRA sues New York governor, regulator for 'blacklisting campaign'

 Updated 14 hours ago
Palestinian martyred, nearly 150 injured in Gaza border protests

Palestinian martyred, nearly 150 injured in Gaza border protests

 Updated 16 hours ago
Europe moves to safeguard interests in Iran after US pullout

Europe moves to safeguard interests in Iran after US pullout

 Updated 17 hours ago
Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM