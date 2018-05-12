CJP summons May 12 Karachi violence case file

Dozens of vehicles were set afire today in Karachi, Pakistan, as competing rallies over the suspension of a judge turned violent. Photo: AP/file

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned on Saturday the case file of May 12 carnage in Karachi which claimed the lives of over two dozen people and scores injured in the provincial metropolis in 2007.

Earlier in the day, fateha was offered for the victims of the May 12 violence at the apex court’s Karachi Registry. Moreover, the chief justice also ordered for a Qurankhawani to be held for the deceased.

While referring to Barrister Faisal Siddiqi, the top judge asked whether the case has been investigated or not. To which, Siddiqi replied that the case is currently being heard at the Sindh High Court.

"Please tell me the case number and we will review it,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked and summoned the case file.

On May 12, 2007, at least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured after a major portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal turned into a battlefield as opposing political groups had clashed with one another after the arrival of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry to Karachi.

The former CJP had remained confined to the lounge of the airport throughout the day and returned to Islamabad without addressing a lawyers’ convention on the premises of the Sindh High Court.