pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Saturday May 12, 2018

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a seven-member gang, including three women, involved in luring people into fake marriages and then robbing them in Gujranwala. Photo: file

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a seven-member gang, including three women, involved in luring people into fake marriages and then robbing them in Gujranwala.

The group was taken into custody from Sialkot, ACE Director Fareed Ahmed to Geo News. 

The group is headed by a man identified as Shaakir, who works as a nikkah registrar, according to ACE Director Fareed Ahmed.

The group is headed by a man identified as Shaakir, who works as a nikkah registrar. Photo: Geo News screen grab

The suspect used to advertise marriage proposals on social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter and used to target overseas Pakistanis. He used to prepare fake nikkahnama (marriage contract), shared Ahmed.

Later on, the women involved in the group used to feed sleep-inducing pills to the groom and then call other groups members to the house. The gang not only robbed the grooms’ houses but also made objectionable videos of them.

The group then threatened to leak the video on social media if the grooms tried to file a complaint with the police. 

Girl robbing people through fake marriages arrested in Sargodha

The girl, in a span of four months, married seven times and robbed people

On  September 24 last year, police had arrested an 18-year-old girl who has been robbing people through fake marriages from Sargodha.

The girl, in a span of four months, married seven times and deprived people of their valuable possessions.

The case came to attention, after affected grooms, Allah Dutta and Azhar Mahmood, presented their Nikah contracts before a session court.

According to court sources, Sana would disappear after a day or two with the stolen goods and jewelry.

Comments

