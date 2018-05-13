SC temporarily bars PIA from using Markhor logo on planes

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court temporarily banned on Sunday Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from using the Markhor logo on its planes.



The country’s flagship carrier had taken the decision to revamp its aircrafts’ exterior to highlight its commitment to the preservation of Pakistan’s national animal: Markhor.

During a suo motu hearing of using markhor logo on planes rather than the national flag, the apex court summoned PIA managing director before the bench, which was headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.



While referring to the MD, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: "We found out that you want to use a picture of an animal in place of our national flag, What animal's picture have you put on the tail of the plane?"

The MD responded that the airline is using the picture of Pakistan's national animal.

The CJP then questioned the amount being spent on one plane for the change, to which the managing director said that approximately Rs2.7 million is being spent on a plant.

The top judge corrected him and said that the amount being spent is Rs3.4 million.

"Please submit a report on who the job of putting the stickers was outsourced to," Chief Justice Nisar ordered PIA MD.

He also asked the MD what was his niece doing in PIA, to which the MD said: "None of my relatives are working in PIA."

CJP enquires about delay in his flight

The top judge also questioned the MD over the delay in his flight back to Islamabad yesterday. "Do you know what time I reached Islamabad," he asked. "You reached at 1:15", the MD said.

"Please tell me why the flight was delayed for 1.5 hours," Chief Justice Nisar asked, to which MD said that there was some technical issue with the plane.

The CJP told the MD that he will review his performance. "What qualifications do you have? What work is an economist doing as MD of PIA?"