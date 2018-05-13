Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC temporarily bars PIA from using Markhor logo on planes

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court temporarily banned on Sunday Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from using the Markhor logo on its planes. 

The country’s flagship carrier had taken the decision to revamp its aircrafts’ exterior to highlight its commitment to the preservation of Pakistan’s national animal: Markhor.

During a suo motu hearing of using markhor logo on planes rather than the national flag, the apex court summoned PIA managing director before the bench, which was headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar. 

While referring to the MD, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: "We found out that you want to use a picture of an animal in place of our national flag, What animal's picture have you put on the tail of the plane?"

The MD responded that the airline is using the picture of Pakistan's national animal. 

PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

The airline is reviewing a number of design ideas to replace the Pakistan flag from its aircraft’s tail with the Markhor

The CJP then questioned the amount being spent on one plane for the change, to which the managing director said that approximately Rs2.7 million is being spent on a plant. 

The top judge corrected him and said that the amount being spent is Rs3.4 million. 

"Please submit a report on who the job of putting the stickers was outsourced to," Chief Justice Nisar ordered PIA MD. 

He also asked the MD what was his niece doing in PIA, to which the MD said: "None of my relatives are working in PIA."

CJP enquires about delay in his flight

The top judge also questioned the MD over the delay in his flight back to Islamabad yesterday. "Do you know what time I reached Islamabad," he asked. "You reached at 1:15", the MD said. 

"Please tell me why the flight was delayed for 1.5 hours," Chief Justice Nisar asked, to which MD said that there was some technical issue with the plane. 

The CJP told the MD that he will review his performance. "What qualifications do you have? What work is an economist doing as MD of PIA?"

Comments

More From Pakistan:

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

 Updated an hour ago
Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Updated 7 hours ago
India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

 Updated 10 hours ago
Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Updated 11 hours ago
SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM