Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday May 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Suspected explosive device found at South Africa mosque: reports

By
REUTERS

Monday May 14, 2018

Police investigators gather at the entrance to the Imam Hussain Mosque on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, May 11, 2018. AFP/Rajesh Jantilal/Files
 

JOHANNESBURG: A suspected explosive device was discovered on Sunday in a mosque near the South African port city of Durban where a fatal knife attack occurred last week, the eNCA TV news channel and other media reported.

South Africa is racked by violent crime and social strife rooted in poverty and glaring income disparities but it is seldom associated with the extremism seen in other parts of the continent.

Prem Balram, a spokesman for Reaction Unit SA, a private emergency service, was quoted on the News24 online news service as saying the mosque and homes in the area were evacuated “after a device resembling a bomb has been found inside the building”.

“The device [was] connected to a Nokia mobile phone,” he was quoted as saying.

The footage from eNCA showed a police presence at the mosque and worshippers gathered outside.

A spokesman for the elite police Hawks unit said he was on his way to the scene and could only confirm the details once he arrived.

Three men armed with guns and knives had attacked worshippers at the mosque near Durban on Thursday. One person was killed after his throat was slit, and two others were injured.

Comments

More From World:

US officially opens its Jerusalem embassy in ceremony

US officially opens its Jerusalem embassy in ceremony

 Updated 3 hours ago
Governor of eastern Afghan province sacked as security worsens

Governor of eastern Afghan province sacked as security worsens

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shashi Tharoor rejects abetment charge in wife's death

Shashi Tharoor rejects abetment charge in wife's death

 Updated 4 hours ago
Another family behind new Indonesia suicide bombings: police

Another family behind new Indonesia suicide bombings: police

 Updated 7 hours ago
Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal

Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Unusually severe weather kills at least 66 in India; more storms on the way

Unusually severe weather kills at least 66 in India; more storms on the way

 Updated 8 hours ago
Death toll in Gaza climbs to 52: Palestinian health ministry

Death toll in Gaza climbs to 52: Palestinian health ministry

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Indian exam women have sleeves cut to stop cheating

Indian exam women have sleeves cut to stop cheating

 Updated 10 hours ago
Four suicide bombers dead in Indonesia police HQ attack: authorities

Four suicide bombers dead in Indonesia police HQ attack: authorities

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM