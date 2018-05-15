Can't connect right now! retry
US imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif. Photo: File

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday sanctioned Iran´s central bank governor Valiollah Seif and Iraq-based Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for trafficking millions of dollars for Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the second batch of sanctions by the Trump administration since it withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last week.

"Seif has conspired with the IRGC-QF to move millions of dollars through the international financial system in a variety of foreign currencies to allow the IRGC-QF to fund its activities abroad," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

It also blacklisted Ali Tarzali, assistant director of the international department of Iran´s central bank, and chairman of Al-Bilad Islamic Bank, Aras Habib.

