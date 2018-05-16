Can't connect right now! retry
PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House on Wednesday.

Sources told Geo News that the current political and security situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting comes days after the former premier’s controversial statement on 2008 Mumbai attacks. During an interview on May 12, the former premier said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Earlier on May 14, after attending a National Security Committee meeting, PM Abbasi also met Nawaz and deliberated upon the former premier’s statement regarding Mumbai attacks.

The National Security Committee had in an urgently convened meeting unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions raised by the former prime minister regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The Shehbaz-led Pakistan Muslim League-N had also termed the remarks against party policy whereas Nawaz continued to stick to his stance.

