Thursday May 17 2018
Hurriyat leaders call for strike on Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir

Thursday May 17, 2018

Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik,calls for a march towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on May 19 against the proposed visit. — Geo News FILE

SRINAGAR: The Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, has called for a strike and a peaceful demonstration on May 19 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The resistance leaders, through a statement issued, called for a march towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on May 19 against Modi’s proposed visit to occupied Kashmir.

They said the visit to the occupied territory was aimed at hoodwinking the world’s opinion on the Kashmir dispute, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Though Indian state and its abettors in Jammu and Kashmir have put almost all entire leadership either in jails or under house arrest, the JRL will stage a peaceful protest on May 19," the JRL said in a statement.

"If Indian rulers and their abettors really believe in democracy and freedom of speech, they should stop their oppressive tactics and allow the JRL to hold this peaceful protest."

The resistance leaders said the Lal Chowk march has been called to demonstrate before the whole world what the people of Kashmir stand for.

"If Indian rulers assume that oppression unleashed by their army and paramilitary forces has crushed resistance in Kashmir, then they should find some courage to lift the ban on political activities of the resistance leadership and allow such programmes," they said.

India and its stooges only know how to suppress people’s voice under the pretext of the so-called democracy and normalcy which is highly condemnable, the resistance leaders said further.

"Lal Chowk march will highlight the miseries and hardships faced by the people of Kashmir at the hands of oppressive forces. It will also highlight the reign of terror unleashed by the occupying Indian forces and will also be a show of solidarity with the people of south Kashmir where Indian army, paramilitary forces and police have let loose an ugly phase of horror," they said.

Moreover, the JRL paid rich tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, the victims of Hawal massacre and all the martyrs of the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

