Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 18 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday May 18, 2018

41-year-old former Test cricketer, now a regular commentator, confirmed to Geo.tv that he will take the charge as head coach of Sweden team next month

Karachi: Former Pakistan Test batsman Mohammad Waseem has been appointed as head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team.

The 41-year-old former Test cricketer, now a regular commentator, confirmed to Geo.tv that he will take the charge as head coach of Sweden team next month.

“I am going there and my task is to prepare a good team for this year’s regional qualifiers for World T20,” Waseem told Geo.

The Europe region qualifier for ICC World T20 will be played in Netherlands in August/September this year in Netherlands.

Cricket Sweden believes Wasim’s experience of playing cricket in the Netherlands will be helpful for Swedish cricketers ahead of the tournament.

“The Swedish national team will go to the Netherlands at the end of August/early September to participate in the ICC 2020 World T20 Europe Qualifier. For this reason, the Swedish Cricket Federation believes that Mohammad Wasim's experience from the Netherlands will be of great use,” said a statement from Cricket Sweden.

Mohammad Wasim is currently coach of PTV Cricket Team in Pakistan domestic cricket and also the batting coach of PSL team Multan Sultans.

Comments

More From Sports:

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

 Updated 8 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

 Updated 12 hours ago
'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

 Updated 16 hours ago
Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

 Updated 16 hours ago
Shahid Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

Shahid Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM