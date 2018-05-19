Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 19 2018
TV presenter in Kuwait calls male colleague 'handsome' on air, get suspended

Saturday May 19, 2018

Basima al-Shammar was on TV covering the country’s municipial election last weekend when she tried to alert her colleague Nawaf to stop fixing his hair as they were live-Al Arabiya

A woman TV presenter was suspended by the Kuwaiti government after she called her male colleague “handsome” on live TV, Al Arabiya English reported.

Basima al-Shammar was on TV covering the country’s municipial election last weekend when she tried to alert her colleague Nawaf to stop fixing his hair as they were live.

"Nawaf, you don’t need to adjust your head garment, you’re handsome as is," she can be heard saying in a video that went viral.

The decision was taken after a male MP complained that Kuwait TV about her comment.

Shammar meanwhile slammed the brouhaha surrounding the incident.

“What happened is not a joke or something else. It is well known that the customs of communications in the Gulf, is that when you see someone adjusting his attire, you tell him: you look good or handsome... that is what I told him you don’t need to adjust your head garment you look handsome, meaning your attire looks good, and you are in good shape, and we're waiting for you to report the news,” she told Al Arabiya English.

