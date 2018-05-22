Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
AFP

Iran announces World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker

By
AFP

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iran announced its 24-man squad for the 2018 World Cup, surprisingly omitting striker Kaveh Rezaei, but with plenty of expectation after an unbeaten run through qualifying.

The biggest shock was the decision not to take Rezaei, the 26-year-old coming off a blistering season for Belgium's Charleroi, scoring 16 goals in 39 games.

But Iran has strong choices up front, including Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who became the first Iranian to top the scoring table of a major European league with 21 goals for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Also making the squad are Masoud Shojaei, 33, and Ehsan Haji Safi, 28, who were supposed to have been banned for life last summer after playing an Israeli team for their Greek club Panionios.

Iran does not recognise the Jewish state and bars its athletes from appearing against Israelis.

But there was uproar from fans and confusion reigned over the issue, with Shojaei returning to the national squad in March and Haji Safi never actually banned.

Iran is unable to openly discuss the ban on facing Israelis because it breaches international sporting regulations.

Iran's national team has been coached for the past seven years by Portugal's Carlos Queiroz, a former enforcer for Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and one-season boss at Real Madrid.

Queiroz has led Iran to its first back-to-back appearances at the World Cup, but will be hoping to improve on its winless appearance in Brazil.

Iran, nicknamed "Team Melli", had an unbeaten run in qualifiers, becoming the first to book their place from the Asian Football Confederation.

But they face a tough group in the World Cup, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The squad announced this weekend could still change, in case of injury, up to a final deadline on June 4.

Iran World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo/POR)

Defenders: Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny/RUS), Mohammad Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad/QAT), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende/BEL), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos/GRE), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos/GRE), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens/GRE), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm/RUS)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar/NED), Ashkan Dejageh (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa/QAT), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen/NED), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds/SWE), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan/RUS), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Comments

More From Sports:

Zidane - Real as desperate as ever to win the Champions League

Zidane - Real as desperate as ever to win the Champions League

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Harry Kane named England s World Cup captain

Harry Kane named England s World Cup captain

 Updated 2 hours ago
Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba performs Umrah

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba performs Umrah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Emery to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss: reports

Emery to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss: reports

 Updated 4 hours ago
New Zealand set to dump Eden Park for new Auckland venue

New Zealand set to dump Eden Park for new Auckland venue

 Updated 5 hours ago
Serena Williams won't be seeded at French Open

Serena Williams won't be seeded at French Open

 Updated 5 hours ago
True grit Sharapova back at French Open with point to prove

True grit Sharapova back at French Open with point to prove

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan to host Asian Team Snooker and 6-Red Championship 2019

Pakistan to host Asian Team Snooker and 6-Red Championship 2019

 Updated 7 hours ago
Messi, Aguero make it to Argentina's World Cup squad

Messi, Aguero make it to Argentina's World Cup squad

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM