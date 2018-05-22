Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

SHC issues contempt notices to KE, NEPRA officials

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Power outages continued to plunge large areas of Karachi into darkness at both sehri and iftar timings. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court issued on Tuesday notices to employees of K-Electric and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority over a contempt of court petition.

The notices have been issued to KE CEO Tayyab Tareen, chief generation and transmission officer, CEO distribution, head of distribution, as well as Chairman NEPRA Brigadier (retd) Tariq Saddozai and vice-chairman Syed Masoodul Hassan Naqvi.

The petition states that the court had ordered the authorities to increase their capacity and generate more power for the city.

NEPRA had issued a show-cause notice to KE on Mary 25, 2016, the petition said, adding that the

high court had ordered NEPRA to ensure implementation of the show-cause notice. However, NEPRA has not been able to implement its decision pertaining to the KE, it adds.

The fault in Bin Qasim Plant shows that KE has not been able to increase its capacity, the petition read, requesting the court to initiate contempt proceedings against NEPRA and KE.   

Power outages continued to plunge large areas of Karachi into darkness at both sehri and iftar timings.

Multiple areas in the city were in the dark Tuesday night as residents sat down for their sehri meal. The affected neighbourhoods included F.B. Area, Liaquatabad and Malir.

