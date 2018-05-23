Can't connect right now! retry
COAS says junior leaders have critical role in modern warfare: ISPR

Wednesday May 23, 2018

 Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

SHINKIARI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said the training of junior leaders was extremely important because of their critical role in modern warfare, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The army chief visited the Junior Leaders Academy (JLA) in Shinkiari today. The COAS was given a detailed briefing by the commandant. 

JLA is a premium army institution which imparts training on basic professional skills and leadership traits to Junior Commissioned officers (JCOs) and Non Commissioned Officers NCOs) of the Pakistan Armed forces as well as from a number of friendly foreign countries. 

On the directives of the COAS, the academy is being upgraded as “Centre of Excellence for the Junior Military Leadership” with enhanced capacity and facilities.

General Bajwa also interacted with the faculty and was pleased to see young officers from FATA and Malakand as instructors, said the press release from the military's media wing.

Inspector General, Training, and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman and Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza were also present during the visit.

