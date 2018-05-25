Can't connect right now! retry
Foreign national imprisoned in Khairpur jail suffers heart attack, dies

Friday May 25, 2018

His body was transferred to Accidents and Emergency ward of KMC Teaching Hospital in Khairpur. Photo: Geo News 

KHAIRPUR: A foreigner imprisoned in Khairpur central jail reportedly passed away Thursday night after suffering a heart attack, Geo News reported citing jail officials and sources.

According to officials, the prisoner — who has been identified as Abdullah Pathan — was an Afghan national and was jailed for not having official travel documents.

His body was transferred to Accidents and Emergency ward of KMC Teaching Hospital in Khairpur. 

Earlier, in February, a prisoner held in custody inside Karachi's Landhi Jail passed away.

According to the police, the deceased was addicted to drugs and, consequently, the withdrawal exacerbated his condition, following which they decided to move him to a hospital.

However, the prisoner expired on way to the hospital, police noted.

On the other hand, the prisoner's brother had alleged that it was a case of police brutality that killed the prisoner.

In another case in Rawalpindi, a 23-year-old man was reportedly tortured to death in police custody.

