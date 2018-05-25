Can't connect right now! retry
Imran Khan has destroyed Peshawar: Shehbaz Sharif

NAROWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I do not understand how opposition parties criticise us. Did Imran Khan make even one new hospital?” the Punjab chief minister said while addressing an inaugural ceremony at District Headquarters Hospital in Narowal on Friday.

“Niazi Sb, you have destroyed Peshawar,” Shehbaz said while referring to the PTI chairman.

Sharing the development projects launched in Punjab and health facilities in the province, Shehbaz said, “They [PTI] used to call me 'Showbaz Sharif' and termed Lahore Metro Bus project ‘jungla bus’ but now they are spending billions to make a metro bus for Peshawar.”

Stating that the poor and the rich are being provided with equal facilities across Punjab, the provincial chief minister said, “In KP, not one hospital university or college has been built in the last five years.”

“Even Sindh has been destroyed. Just look at what has been done in Karachi,” he added.

Shehbaz further said, “Punjab government has initiated a new phase of public health in the country.”

“Millions sacrificed so the poor could be provided quality health care,” he added.

The Punjab chief minister said, “We have completely transformed District Headquarters Hospital and CT Scan services will now be provided around the clock.”

“We have also installed automatic surgical beds,” he added while delving into details regarding the facilities being provided at the hospital.

“Free treatment of kidney-related diseases and medicines are being provided in government hospitals across Punjab,” Shehbaz said.

He stressed, “South and Central Punjab are equal for us.”

