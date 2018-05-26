Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Malala elected as social secretary at Oxford College

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Saturday May 26, 2018

The Nobel laureate was chosen to join the Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive Committee in elections at the college last week. Photo: File

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was elected as the social secretary at her Oxford College on Saturday. 

In August last year, Malala secured a place at the Oxford University College. Yousafzai, has been living in the UK since October 2012.

As the social secretary, Malala will be responsible to plan and organise social events in the college. 

The twenty-year-old, who is studying politics, philosophy, and economics, will share the social secretary role with Tiger Akawin for the upcoming academic year.

The Nobel laureate was chosen to join the Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive Committee in elections at the college last week. She is currently finishing the first year of her degree programme at Lady Margaret Hall.

Among the events organised by the JCR this year were an outdoor movie night, a jazz night, and a garden party, BBC reported.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts of denying women education and other rights.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM to inaugurate development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan today

PM to inaugurate development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan today

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Six suspected terrorists killed in CTD shootout in Gujrat

Six suspected terrorists killed in CTD shootout in Gujrat

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Fight for rights of South Punjab has just started, says Sattar

Fight for rights of South Punjab has just started, says Sattar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Zardari announces to contest election from Nawabshah

Zardari announces to contest election from Nawabshah

 Updated 10 hours ago
KP Assembly to vote FATA bill today as JUI-F, PATA members express reservations

KP Assembly to vote FATA bill today as JUI-F, PATA members express reservations

 Updated 4 minutes ago
Afghanistan National Security Advisor to visit Pakistan on Sunday

Afghanistan National Security Advisor to visit Pakistan on Sunday

 Updated 12 hours ago
Four candidates under consideration for Punjab caretaker CM: sources

Four candidates under consideration for Punjab caretaker CM: sources

 Updated 14 hours ago
General elections to be held on July 25, president approves ECP summary

General elections to be held on July 25, president approves ECP summary

 Updated 13 hours ago
Will focus on water crisis in next tenure: Bilawal Bhutto

Will focus on water crisis in next tenure: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM