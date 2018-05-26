Malala elected as social secretary at Oxford College

The Nobel laureate was chosen to join the Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive Committee in elections at the college last week. Photo: File

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was elected as the social secretary at her Oxford College on Saturday.



In August last year, Malala secured a place at the Oxford University College. Yousafzai, has been living in the UK since October 2012.



As the social secretary, Malala will be responsible to plan and organise social events in the college.

The twenty-year-old, who is studying politics, philosophy, and economics, will share the social secretary role with Tiger Akawin for the upcoming academic year.

The Nobel laureate was chosen to join the Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive Committee in elections at the college last week. She is currently finishing the first year of her degree programme at Lady Margaret Hall.

Among the events organised by the JCR this year were an outdoor movie night, a jazz night, and a garden party, BBC reported.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.



She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts of denying women education and other rights.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.