Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday May 27 2018
By
AFP

Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again

By
AFP

Sunday May 27, 2018

The Swedish Academy has been in turmoil since November when Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published the testimonies of 18 women who claimed to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by an influential figure with ties to the Academy. Photo: AFP

The Nobel Foundation on Friday said this year's literature prize, already postponed until 2019 due to a sexual assault scandal, may be delayed further.

Lars Heikensten, executive director of the foundation said the 2018 prize would be "awarded when the Swedish Academy has regained confidence or is in the process of doing so to a sufficient extent".

"This means that there is no 2019 deadline," he told the public Swedish Radio.

The body has been in turmoil since November when Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter — in the wake of the global #MeToo campaign — published the testimonies of 18 women who claimed to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by an influential figure with long-standing ties to the Academy.

Disagreements within the prestigious institution on how to deal with the issue sowed deep discord among its 18 members and prompted six to quit, including the first woman permanent secretary Sara Danius.

Comments

More From World:

'Our families would be killed': Rohingya brace for monsoon

'Our families would be killed': Rohingya brace for monsoon

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Moonwalking astronaut-artist Alan Bean dies at 86

Moonwalking astronaut-artist Alan Bean dies at 86

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship

Trump and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship

 Updated 2 hours ago
Indian company Paytm alleged to provide IoK user data to Modi’s office

Indian company Paytm alleged to provide IoK user data to Modi’s office

 Updated 2 hours ago
France's far left leads protests against Macron reforms

France's far left leads protests against Macron reforms

 Updated 4 hours ago
South Korean president met North Korea's Kim Jong Un Saturday: Seoul

South Korean president met North Korea's Kim Jong Un Saturday: Seoul

 Updated 15 hours ago
China, Burkina Faso establish diplomatic ties after Taiwan ditched

China, Burkina Faso establish diplomatic ties after Taiwan ditched

 Updated 18 hours ago
India PM Modi accepts fitness challenge but faces opposition backlash

India PM Modi accepts fitness challenge but faces opposition backlash

 Updated 19 hours ago
Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire, tear gas in Gaza border protests

Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire, tear gas in Gaza border protests

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM