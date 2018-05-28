Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 28 2018
By
REUTERS

India says it only follows UN sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

By
REUTERS

Monday May 28, 2018

 Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj talks during a news conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 22, 2018-Reuters (Photo: File)

NEW DELHI: India only abides by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the United States against Iran, India’s foreign minister said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of US sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.

But Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said New Delhi’s position was independent of any other country.

“India follows only UN sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country,” she said at a news conference in response at a question on India’s response to the US decision.

India and Iran have long-standing political and economic ties, with Iran one of India’s top oil suppliers.

Later on Monday, Swaraj will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who arrived in New Delhi to build support against the US rejection of the nuclear accord.

