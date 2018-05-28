Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday May 28 2018
By
AFP

Malaysia makes record 1.2 tonne seizure of crystal meth

By
AFP

Monday May 28, 2018

Malaysian Customs display 1187kg of Methamphetamine worth 71 million ringgit ($18 million) seized during a news conference in Nilai, Malaysia May 28, 2018. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a record 1.2 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine that was shipped from Myanmar hidden in tea packets, the latest huge drugs haul in Southeast Asia.

Six people were arrested after the drugs were found during an operation by customs officers on May 22 at Port Klang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

The stash was worth 71 million ringgit ($18 million) and had been shipped in a container from Yangon in Myanmar, said Customs director-general Subromaniam Tholasy.

It was the latest massive crystal meth seizure in Southeast Asia, as the notorious "Golden Triangle" — an ungovernable border zone that crosses Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and China — experiences a boom in production.

Subromaniam told reporters the crystal meth haul was the biggest ever in Malaysia in terms of value and weight.

"We believe the drugs were for the local market and it is the work of a local criminal syndicate working with a Myanmar criminal gang," he said.

Three Malaysians and three Myanmar nationals aged between 22 and 48 years had been arrested, said the customs chief.

Under Malaysia's tough anti-narcotics laws, they could face the death penalty if found guilty of trafficking.

Customs officers also found heroin weighing 750 grams and about one million contraband cigarettes.

Myanmar in particular has become a major supplier of meth, with producers in its conflict-riddled northeast pumping out narcotics for Southeast Asia and beyond.

Comments

More From World:

Italy's fresh election risks being referendum on euro

Italy's fresh election risks being referendum on euro

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Saudi-led coalition closes in on Yemen port city Hodeidah

Saudi-led coalition closes in on Yemen port city Hodeidah

 Updated an hour ago
Trump, Abe say ´imperative´ to dismantle N Korean weapons

Trump, Abe say ´imperative´ to dismantle N Korean weapons

 Updated 2 hours ago
China to host Iran to avoid project disruption amid nuclear deal doubt

China to host Iran to avoid project disruption amid nuclear deal doubt

 Updated 3 hours ago
Spanish prime minister to face confidence vote on Friday

Spanish prime minister to face confidence vote on Friday

 Updated 8 hours ago
India says it only follows UN sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

India says it only follows UN sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

 Updated 8 hours ago
'Hero' Malian who saved child to be given French citizenship

'Hero' Malian who saved child to be given French citizenship

 Updated 10 hours ago
China to host Iranian president amid nuclear deal doubt

China to host Iranian president amid nuclear deal doubt

 Updated 17 hours ago
Britain's May refuses to relax Northern Ireland abortion rules

Britain's May refuses to relax Northern Ireland abortion rules

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM