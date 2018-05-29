Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS congratulates youth of erstwhile FATA on merger with KP

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

COAS lauded youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday congratulated youth of erstwhile FATA on the successful and historic merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while meeting with the representatives of FATA Youth Jirga, said ISPR.

COAS Bajwa commended motivation and passion of the youth in realisation of this merger, and said that the mainstreaming shall bring enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development of the long-neglected and terrorism rid area, said the army’s media wing.

“The state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which youth has a great role to play. Focus on your peaceful endeavors, participate in political and democratic activities. We have achieved peace at a very high cost of blood and national exchequer and we shall never let it lose,” COAS said.

COAS lauded youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism. He valued their views regarding future of Pakistan.

He said that achievements through sacrifices of brave tribals are being consolidated while we transit from relative stability to enduring peace.

COAS also shared his engagement with Afghan leadership for enhanced cooperation and security measures along Pak-Afghan border. He advised the youth to continue playing their role towards peace and progress of Pakistan as they are the future leaders.

The Jirga acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts for bringing back peace, stability and socio-economic development in the area. They also acknowledged COAS’s special interest towards mainstreaming the area.

COAS emphasized the representatives to be aware of inimical forces who wish to exploit fault lines and try to reverse our gains. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

Updated 47 minutes ago
Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

Updated 3 hours ago
Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Updated 3 hours ago
No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

 Updated 3 hours ago
Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

 Updated 3 hours ago
Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Updated 4 hours ago
Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM