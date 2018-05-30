Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju' is unbelievable

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Photo: Screengrab

The much-awaited trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju was released on Wednesday and Ranbir Kapoor's performance and transformation in the biopic is unbelievable.

Sanju based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt features Ranbir Kapoor essaying the title role and the trailer shows him play it brilliantly. It is also hard to differentiate between Ranbir and Sanjayas the former's transformation is mind-blowing.

The three-minute trailer showcases various stages of Sanjay’s life from his drug addiction to "350 girlfriends" and to his time in jail.

The trailer also features Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal among others.

While Anushka is likely playing Sanjay’s lawyer, Manisha is essaying the role of his mom, Nargis Dutt. Sonam Kapoor appears to be playing Sanjay’s love interest and Vicky Kaushal his friend in the film.

Paresh Rawal is seen paying Sunil Dutt’s role.

The film is scheduled to release on June 29.



