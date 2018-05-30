COAS says must carry forward gains of war on terror towards enduring peace

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: Geo News file

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the nation must carry forward gains [of the war on terror] toward enduring peace and stability, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief visited Quetta earlier today. He addressed the officers and faculty of Command and Staff College in Quetta.

General Bajwa said the country, through great sacrifices of security forces and the nation, is on a positive trajectory of peace and stability.

"The job is not completed yet and we have to carry forward the gains towards enduring peace," observed the army chief.

He acknowledged and hailed the contributions and performance of young officers in the operations. General Bajwa advised them to continue excelling in their profession.

Later, the army chief visited Headquarters Southern Command in Quetta where he was briefed about the progress of border fencing along the Balochistan portion of the Pak-Afghan border, Quetta Safe City Project, and the ‘Khushal Balochistan’ initiative.

General Bajwa expressed his satisfaction on the progress of the socio-economic and security initiatives.