Seven dead, 30 wounded as overspeeding bus flips over in Nankana Sahib

Friday Jun 01, 2018

NANKANA SAHIB: At least seven people were killed and 30 injured Thursday night during a traffic accident here in the Safdarabad area of the city, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.

According to officials, a passenger bus overturned due to overspeeding.

Five ambulances of Rescue 1122 were dispatched from Shah Kot and Khanqah Dogran to the scene of the crash for immediate medical assistance.

Those wounded in the traffic accident were transferred to the Safdarabad district headquarter (DHQ) hospital.

In 2014, at least six people were killed on Wednesday when a passenger bus overturned after colliding with a motorcycle, four kilometres from the Mandi Faizabad area in Nankana Sahib district. 

A couple and two of their children died on the spot when the motorcycle they were traveling on collided with the bus whereas four passengers on board the bus were also killed in the accident.

The bus was traveling from Lahore towards Jaranwala when it collided with the motorcycle on its way.

