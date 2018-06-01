Can't connect right now! retry
Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa joins PTI

Veteran party leader Zulfiqar Khosa in a joint press conference with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan here in Lahore on Friday, June 1, 2018, announced his decision to defect from Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz to join the PTI. Photo: Geo News file  
 

LAHORE: Another blow was served to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after veteran party leader Zulfiqar Khosa joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday.  

Sources had informed Geo News earlier today about the possibility of the move, as rumours about Khosa's meeting, along with his son Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa, with PTI Chairman Imran Khan did rounds on the media.  

Earlier reports had said both Khosa and his son, who had served as the chief minister of Punjab, would announce that they would defect from PML-N to join PTI during the meeting, however, in the joint press conference held with Imran and Zulfiqar later in the day, the announcement of only the latter's induction in the party was made. 

Zulfiqar, who has served as the Governor of Punjab, and Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa have had differences with the PML-N for the last four years.

The recently-inducted PTI member had also been invited by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to join the party during an earlier meeting. 

