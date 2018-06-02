Four dead, one wounded as Swabi assistant commissioner's car rams into bikes

SWABI: At least four people were killed and one injured Friday night during a traffic accident when the car of the city's assistant commissioner rammed into two motorcycles here near the Mansabdar area, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.

All four of the deceased were reportedly from the same family, sources said, adding that two of them were brothers. They all died on the spot after the car of Qaiser Khan, the assistant commissioner, hit them, as he was on his way home.

The wounded person was in a critical condition and was undergoing medical treatment at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) Hospital as of reporting time.



Authorities said the collision occurred when Khan's car reached the Mansabdar area and ploughed into two motorcycles coming from the opposing direction.



The assistant commissioner, on the other hand, says it was his brother behind the wheel in the car, while he, himself, was in a second car. His brother was also wounded, he added.