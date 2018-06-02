Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four dead, one wounded as Swabi assistant commissioner's car rams into bikes

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

SWABI: At least four people were killed and one injured Friday night during a traffic accident when the car of the city's assistant commissioner rammed into two motorcycles here near the Mansabdar area, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.

All four of the deceased were reportedly from the same family, sources said, adding that two of them were brothers. They all died on the spot after the car of Qaiser Khan, the assistant commissioner, hit them, as he was on his way home.

The wounded person was in a critical condition and was undergoing medical treatment at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) Hospital as of reporting time.

Authorities said the collision occurred when Khan's car reached the Mansabdar area and ploughed into two motorcycles coming from the opposing direction.

The assistant commissioner, on the other hand, says it was his brother behind the wheel in the car, while he, himself, was in a second car. His brother was also wounded, he added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chaudhry accuses Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz

Chaudhry accuses Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Ayaz Sadiq announces to challenge LHC’s decision

Ayaz Sadiq announces to challenge LHC’s decision

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Two personnel injured in attack on Rangers check post in Hub

Two personnel injured in attack on Rangers check post in Hub

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Have joined PTI along with my entire family: Zulfiqar Khosa

Have joined PTI along with my entire family: Zulfiqar Khosa

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Zainab rape, murder case: Supreme Court admits accused's appeal for hearing

Zainab rape, murder case: Supreme Court admits accused's appeal for hearing

 Updated an hour ago
PTI announces action against members demanding bribes for tickets

PTI announces action against members demanding bribes for tickets

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N’s voter base is intact, will overcome conspiracies: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N’s voter base is intact, will overcome conspiracies: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 3 hours ago
Caretaker PM announces to file appeal against LHC verdict

Caretaker PM announces to file appeal against LHC verdict

 Updated 4 hours ago
PTI workers attack Insaf House in Karachi

PTI workers attack Insaf House in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM