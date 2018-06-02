Can't connect right now! retry
Indian police vehicle crushes youth to death in Srinagar

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Angry protesters surround the Indian police vehicle that crushed a youth to death in Srinagar. Photo: Twitter

A youth was crushed to death while another sustained injuries after a vehicle of Indian paramilitary force ran them over in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle knocked down two boys as it sped by a group of protesters who had gathered outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta on Friday to demonstrate against the desecration of the grand mosque by the Indian police.

According to eyewitnesses, the boys, identified as Younis Ahmed and Qaiser Butt, were rushed to a hospital where Qaiser succumbed to his injuries.

The incident sparked a renewed wave of protests against Indian atrocities in the occupied valley, as images of the boys being overrun by the CRPF vehicle went viral on social media.

The deceased had been living with his aunt and sisters in Dalgate area of Srinagar for the past four years following the death of both his parents.

According to data released by the Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 31 Kashmiris including a woman and six young boys during May 2018.

During the period, 314 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters. 

