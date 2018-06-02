Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
AFP

Traffickers kill 12 migrants trying to flee Libya camp: UN

By
AFP

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Since the 2011 fall and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi, Libya has become a key launchpad for migrants trying to reach Europe. Photo: AFP

GENEVA: More than 12 migrants were shot dead by human traffickers last week while trying to escape a camp in Libya, where some were subjected to "torture abuse", the United Nations said Friday.

The incident, previously reported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and local sources, occurred on May 23 in the town of Bani Walid, 170 kilometres southeast of Tripoli.

"Human traffickers in Libya reportedly killed more than a dozen people and wounded many others after a group of some 200 Eritreans, Ethiopians and Somalis, being held captive, attempted to escape," the UN refugee agency said in a statement, adding that those killed "were shot".

"The survivors spoke of torture abuse and exploitation at the hands of traffickers - some being held in captivity for up to three years," the statement added.

A local organisations called the Commission of Civil Society, which helps care for migrants in Bani Walid, has however denied reports that anyone was killed during the escape.

But in a May 27 statement, the group condemned "the inhuman treatment" of migrants.

Bani Walid is a transit point for migrants aiming to reach Europe by boat from the coast further north.

People traffickers and kidnappers run around 20 detention centres in the town, telephoning the migrants´ families to deliver ransom demands.

Since the 2011 fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has become a key launchpad for migrants making desperate bids to reach Europe.

"This latest deadly incident demonstrates, once again, the huge challenge of providing protection to refugees in Libya, where many people fleeing war and persecution fall prey to criminal networks," UNHCR further said.

Comments

More From World:

Mattis accuses China of ‘intimidation and coercion’

Mattis accuses China of ‘intimidation and coercion’

 Updated 4 hours ago
Chinese general slams 'irresponsible comments' on South China Sea

Chinese general slams 'irresponsible comments' on South China Sea

 Updated 5 hours ago
Indian police vehicle crushes youth to death in Srinagar

Indian police vehicle crushes youth to death in Srinagar

 Updated 10 hours ago
Multiple bodies recovered from home of US man accused of kidnapping, torture

Multiple bodies recovered from home of US man accused of kidnapping, torture

 Updated 12 hours ago
US vetoes UN resolution denouncing violence against Palestinians

US vetoes UN resolution denouncing violence against Palestinians

 Updated 15 hours ago
UNSC rejects US draft resolution on Gaza

UNSC rejects US draft resolution on Gaza

 Updated 18 hours ago
Trump calls for comedian Samantha Bee's firing after crude Ivanka slur

Trump calls for comedian Samantha Bee's firing after crude Ivanka slur

 Updated 19 hours ago
US-North Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

US-North Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

 Updated 19 hours ago
Russian pilot found alive 30 years after shot down in Afghanistan

Russian pilot found alive 30 years after shot down in Afghanistan

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM