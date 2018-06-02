Shehbaz Sharif proposes four names for caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday suggested four names for the post of caretaker provincial chief minister.



The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president has nominated Pakistan Navy former chief Admiral Muhamamd Zakaullah, former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan, Justice (r) Sahir Ali and former IG Punjab Tariq Saleem Dogar for the post.

Shehbaz put forward the names after discussion with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in Model Town, Lahore, sources told Geo News.

“The meeting which was presided over by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and attended by Marriyam Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah among others discussed the current political situation of the country and caretaker CM setup,” sources added.

Speaking to Geo News correspondent, the former Punjab CM said, “The names proposed will be forwarded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (pPTI).”

“PTI should consider our names and we will consider theirs, who knows may be we reach a consensus in the first meeting,” Shehbaz further said.

According to sources, a meeting is expected between Shehbaz and former leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed within the next two days to discuss the nominees for caretaker Punjab chief minister.

“If Shehbaz and Rasheed do not reach a consensus, then the matter will be resolved by a parliamentary committee,” sources added.

A day earlier, confusion surrounded the list of candidates suggested by PTI for caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

After Rasheed presented the names of Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqub Izhar, and Hassan Askari, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry later took to twitter to announce the candidates proposed as caretaker CM which did not include Orya's name.

"PTI has proposed three names to be appointed as Caretaker Punjab CM. 1)Hassan Askari 2) Ayaz Amir 3) Yaqub Izhar... agreement on one name is expected by tomorrow evening," the party’s spokesperson confirmed on Twitter.

