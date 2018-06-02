Can't connect right now! retry
CJP orders authorities to impound official vehicles possessed without merit

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered concerned authorities to impound vehicles from government officials and departments which are in their possession without merit.

Presiding a hearing of luxury vehicles at Supreme Court's Lahore registry, Justice Nisar also sought a report on vehicles under use by government officials by June 5 (Tuesday).

A counsel representing the dissolved government told the court that the former prime minister had approved the purchase of luxury cars. “It was on the former premier’s orders that these cars were then given to officials,” he added.

To this, the CJP remarked, “Principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hasan Fawad must have approved the purchase and not the former premier himself.”

“Not a single car was given out on the signatures of the former premier. How did Fawad Hasan Fawad give out cars in place of the prime minister?” he asked.

Justice Nisar further questioned as to why Abid Sher Ali was given a luxury car and sought a detailed report on the matter on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Punjab chief secretary informed the court that the former Punjab government has taken back vehicles given to officials.

The CJP in response remarked, “We will not let those cars stand in garages and be ruined. They should be handed over to the caretaker government.”

Justice Nisar directed the Punjab chief secretary to recover the cars by today evening and inform the registrar.

“Action will be taken against board of governors of the companies which were given vehicles without merit,” Justice Nisar added.

“Court orders should be adhered to fully,” he asserted while forming a commission to submit a report on the progress of the orders within two days. 

